Austin Hedges Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Mariners - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Austin Hedges (coming off going 1-for-3) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Castillo. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Mariners.
Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +300)
Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Hedges? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Austin Hedges At The Plate
- Hedges is batting .160 with three doubles and seven walks.
- Hedges has had a base hit in 12 of 28 games this year, and multiple hits once.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 28 games this year.
- Hedges has driven in a run in five games this season (17.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in six of 28 games (21.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|11
|.208
|AVG
|.094
|.240
|OBP
|.216
|.250
|SLG
|.125
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|3
|8/0
|K/BB
|8/5
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|15
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (6.7%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (26.7%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff is 11th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have a 3.62 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (41 total, 0.8 per game).
- The Mariners are sending Castillo (3-2) out for his 11th start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.97 ERA and 66 strikeouts through 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, when the right-hander threw six scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's 2.97 ERA ranks 15th, 1.040 WHIP ranks 14th, and 10.3 K/9 ranks 13th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.