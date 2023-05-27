The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Bryan Reynolds (batting .282 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, five walks and nine RBI), battle starting pitcher Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He racked up four RBI (going 3-for-4 with a triple, a home run and a walk) in his last game against the Mariners.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)



Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

  • Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.514) and total hits (54) this season.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 65th, and he is 25th in the league in slugging.
  • In 77.1% of his games this season (37 of 48), Reynolds has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (25.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • Looking at the 48 games he has played this year, he's homered in six of them (12.5%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 18 games this season (37.5%), Reynolds has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (12.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In 20 of 48 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 19
.242 AVG .347
.278 OBP .390
.409 SLG .625
8 XBH 12
1 HR 4
10 RBI 13
12/3 K/BB 15/7
2 SB 3
Home Away
23 GP 25
15 (65.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 22 (88.0%)
4 (17.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (32.0%)
9 (39.1%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (44.0%)
2 (8.7%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.0%)
7 (30.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (44.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Mariners have a 3.62 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to give up 41 home runs (0.8 per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
  • The Mariners will send Castillo (3-2) to make his 11th start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.97 ERA and 66 strikeouts through 57 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last appearance came on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
  • The 30-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (2.97), 14th in WHIP (1.040), and 13th in K/9 (10.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
