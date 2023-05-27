The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Bryan Reynolds (batting .282 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, five walks and nine RBI), battle starting pitcher Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He racked up four RBI (going 3-for-4 with a triple, a home run and a walk) in his last game against the Mariners.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.514) and total hits (54) this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 65th, and he is 25th in the league in slugging.

In 77.1% of his games this season (37 of 48), Reynolds has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (25.0%) he recorded multiple hits.

Looking at the 48 games he has played this year, he's homered in six of them (12.5%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 18 games this season (37.5%), Reynolds has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (12.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 20 of 48 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 19 .242 AVG .347 .278 OBP .390 .409 SLG .625 8 XBH 12 1 HR 4 10 RBI 13 12/3 K/BB 15/7 2 SB 3 Home Away 23 GP 25 15 (65.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 22 (88.0%) 4 (17.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (32.0%) 9 (39.1%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (44.0%) 2 (8.7%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.0%) 7 (30.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (44.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings