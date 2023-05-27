Bryan Reynolds Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Mariners - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Bryan Reynolds (batting .282 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, five walks and nine RBI), battle starting pitcher Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
He racked up four RBI (going 3-for-4 with a triple, a home run and a walk) in his last game against the Mariners.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Explore More About This Game
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate
- Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.514) and total hits (54) this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 65th, and he is 25th in the league in slugging.
- In 77.1% of his games this season (37 of 48), Reynolds has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (25.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
- Looking at the 48 games he has played this year, he's homered in six of them (12.5%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 18 games this season (37.5%), Reynolds has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (12.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 20 of 48 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|19
|.242
|AVG
|.347
|.278
|OBP
|.390
|.409
|SLG
|.625
|8
|XBH
|12
|1
|HR
|4
|10
|RBI
|13
|12/3
|K/BB
|15/7
|2
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|25
|15 (65.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|22 (88.0%)
|4 (17.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (32.0%)
|9 (39.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (44.0%)
|2 (8.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (16.0%)
|7 (30.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (44.0%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Mariners have a 3.62 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up 41 home runs (0.8 per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
- The Mariners will send Castillo (3-2) to make his 11th start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.97 ERA and 66 strikeouts through 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (2.97), 14th in WHIP (1.040), and 13th in K/9 (10.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
