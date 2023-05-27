Carlos Santana Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Mariners - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Carlos Santana (batting .184 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, six walks and four RBI), take on starting pitcher Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-5 in his previous game against the Mariners.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Santana? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana is batting .234 with 14 doubles, three home runs and 25 walks.
- Santana has had a hit in 29 of 47 games this year (61.7%), including multiple hits nine times (19.1%).
- He has gone deep in 6.4% of his games in 2023, and 1.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 36.2% of his games this season, Santana has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 34.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 6.4%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|17
|.206
|AVG
|.286
|.296
|OBP
|.373
|.317
|SLG
|.444
|5
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|14
|14/8
|K/BB
|12/10
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|23
|14 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (65.2%)
|2 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (30.4%)
|9 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (30.4%)
|1 (4.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.7%)
|6 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (47.8%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks 11th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.62).
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (41 total, 0.8 per game).
- Castillo (3-2 with a 2.97 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his 11th of the season.
- The righty's last time out was on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (2.97), 14th in WHIP (1.040), and 13th in K/9 (10.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.