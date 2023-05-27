How to Watch College Softball Super Regionals Streaming Live - Saturday, May 27
Need more college softball in your life? Well, you're in luck. The NCAA softball schedule on Saturday, May 27 features two games that can be seen on Fubo. For a complete list, along with info on how to watch or live stream every pitch, check out the article below.
Watch even more NCAA Softball action with ESPN+!
College Softball Games Streaming Live Today
Watch NCAA Tournament, Super Regional: Teams TBA
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Tennessee vs Texas Softball
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Make sure you're following along with all the College Softball action all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Every team's path to the Women's College World Series starts with the NCAA Tournament selection show on Sunday, May 14 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2. Tournament play kicks off the next weekend with Regionals action from May 18-21, followed by Super Regionals from May 25-28, and concludes with the Women's College World Series from June 1-9, taking place at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.