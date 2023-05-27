On Saturday, Connor Joe (.265 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 85 points below season-long percentage) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Castillo. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-5) against the Mariners.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)

Connor Joe At The Plate

  • Joe is batting .255 with 10 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 17 walks.
  • Among qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 88th in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage, and 42nd in slugging.
  • In 22 of 43 games this year (51.2%) Joe has had a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (20.9%).
  • In five games this season, he has homered (11.6%, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish).
  • In 12 games this season (27.9%), Joe has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 17 games this year (39.5%), including six multi-run games (14.0%).

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 17
.261 AVG .283
.393 OBP .358
.500 SLG .567
7 XBH 10
2 HR 2
7 RBI 5
15/9 K/BB 18/6
0 SB 2
Home Away
21 GP 22
10 (47.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (54.5%)
2 (9.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (31.8%)
7 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (45.5%)
2 (9.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (13.6%)
5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (31.8%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Mariners have a 3.62 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to surrender 41 home runs (0.8 per game), the first-fewest in the league.
  • Castillo gets the start for the Mariners, his 11th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.97 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, when the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (2.97), 14th in WHIP (1.040), and 13th in K/9 (10.3).
