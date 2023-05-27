Connor Joe Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Mariners - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
On Saturday, Connor Joe (.265 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 85 points below season-long percentage) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Castillo. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-5) against the Mariners.
Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)
Connor Joe At The Plate
- Joe is batting .255 with 10 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 17 walks.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 88th in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage, and 42nd in slugging.
- In 22 of 43 games this year (51.2%) Joe has had a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (20.9%).
- In five games this season, he has homered (11.6%, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish).
- In 12 games this season (27.9%), Joe has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 17 games this year (39.5%), including six multi-run games (14.0%).
Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|17
|.261
|AVG
|.283
|.393
|OBP
|.358
|.500
|SLG
|.567
|7
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|5
|15/9
|K/BB
|18/6
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|22
|10 (47.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (54.5%)
|2 (9.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (31.8%)
|7 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (45.5%)
|2 (9.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (13.6%)
|5 (23.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (31.8%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Mariners have a 3.62 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender 41 home runs (0.8 per game), the first-fewest in the league.
- Castillo gets the start for the Mariners, his 11th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.97 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, when the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (2.97), 14th in WHIP (1.040), and 13th in K/9 (10.3).
