How to Watch the Golden Knights vs. Stars Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 5
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars play in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 27, with puck drop at 8:00 PM ET on ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are up 3-1.
You can tune in to ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS to watch as the Golden Knights and the Stars meet.
Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
Golden Knights vs Stars Additional Info
Golden Knights vs. Stars Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|5/25/2023
|Stars
|Golden Knights
|3-2 (F/OT) DAL
|5/23/2023
|Stars
|Golden Knights
|4-0 VEG
|5/21/2023
|Golden Knights
|Stars
|3-2 (F/OT) VEG
|5/19/2023
|Golden Knights
|Stars
|4-3 (F/OT) VEG
|4/8/2023
|Stars
|Golden Knights
|2-1 (F/SO) DAL
Golden Knights Stats & Trends
- The Golden Knights have conceded 225 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking 11th in NHL play in goals against.
- The Golden Knights rank 14th in the NHL with 267 goals scored (3.3 per game).
- Over the last 10 contests, the Golden Knights have secured 80.0% of the possible points with a 7-2-1 record.
- On the defensive end, the Golden Knights have given up 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 35 goals over that stretch.
Golden Knights Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Eichel
|67
|27
|39
|66
|54
|47
|45.3%
|Chandler Stephenson
|81
|16
|49
|65
|30
|64
|58.1%
|Jonathan Marchessault
|76
|28
|29
|57
|30
|40
|37.5%
|Reilly Smith
|78
|26
|30
|56
|38
|30
|57.1%
|Alex Pietrangelo
|73
|11
|43
|54
|52
|56
|100%
Stars Stats & Trends
- The Stars concede 2.6 goals per game (215 in total), the third-fewest in the league.
- The Stars are seventh in the league in scoring (281 goals, 3.4 per game).
- Over the last 10 games, the Stars have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 5-3-2 record.
- On the defensive side, the Stars have allowed 3.3 goals per game (33 total) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a three goals-per-game average (30 total) during that time.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jason Robertson
|82
|46
|63
|109
|66
|62
|0%
|Jamie Benn
|82
|33
|45
|78
|48
|55
|60%
|Joe Pavelski
|82
|28
|49
|77
|57
|32
|53.3%
|Roope Hintz
|73
|37
|38
|75
|38
|26
|52%
|Miro Heiskanen
|79
|11
|62
|73
|65
|53
|-
