Jack Suwinski Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Mariners - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Jack Suwinski, who went 3-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI last time out, take on Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he mashed two homers in his previous appearance (going 3-for-5) against the Mariners.
Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jack Suwinski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Jack Suwinski At The Plate
- Suwinski is batting .233 with seven doubles, nine home runs and 24 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 122nd in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage, and 38th in slugging.
- Suwinski has picked up a hit in 52.4% of his 42 games this year, with more than one hit in 16.7% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 16.7% of his games this season, and 5.6% of his chances at the plate.
- Suwinski has had at least one RBI in 38.1% of his games this year (16 of 42), with more than one RBI five times (11.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 14 games this year (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|13
|.208
|AVG
|.250
|.338
|OBP
|.367
|.434
|SLG
|.600
|6
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|4
|8
|RBI
|11
|25/10
|K/BB
|13/8
|4
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|19
|13 (56.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (47.4%)
|2 (8.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (26.3%)
|7 (30.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (36.8%)
|3 (13.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (21.1%)
|9 (39.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (36.8%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Mariners have a 3.62 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mariners surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (41 total, 0.8 per game).
- Castillo makes the start for the Mariners, his 11th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.97 ERA and 66 strikeouts through 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, the righty went six scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (2.97), 14th in WHIP (1.040), and 13th in K/9 (10.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.