The Pittsburgh Pirates and Jack Suwinski, who went 3-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI last time out, take on Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

  • Suwinski is batting .233 with seven doubles, nine home runs and 24 walks.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 122nd in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage, and 38th in slugging.
  • Suwinski has picked up a hit in 52.4% of his 42 games this year, with more than one hit in 16.7% of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in 16.7% of his games this season, and 5.6% of his chances at the plate.
  • Suwinski has had at least one RBI in 38.1% of his games this year (16 of 42), with more than one RBI five times (11.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In 14 games this year (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 13
.208 AVG .250
.338 OBP .367
.434 SLG .600
6 XBH 6
3 HR 4
8 RBI 11
25/10 K/BB 13/8
4 SB 1
Home Away
23 GP 19
13 (56.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (47.4%)
2 (8.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (26.3%)
7 (30.4%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (36.8%)
3 (13.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (21.1%)
9 (39.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (36.8%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Mariners have a 3.62 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Mariners surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (41 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Castillo makes the start for the Mariners, his 11th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.97 ERA and 66 strikeouts through 57 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, the righty went six scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
  • The 30-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (2.97), 14th in WHIP (1.040), and 13th in K/9 (10.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
