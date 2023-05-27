The Pittsburgh Pirates and Jack Suwinski, who went 3-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI last time out, take on Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

Suwinski is batting .233 with seven doubles, nine home runs and 24 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 122nd in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage, and 38th in slugging.

Suwinski has picked up a hit in 52.4% of his 42 games this year, with more than one hit in 16.7% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 16.7% of his games this season, and 5.6% of his chances at the plate.

Suwinski has had at least one RBI in 38.1% of his games this year (16 of 42), with more than one RBI five times (11.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 14 games this year (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 13 .208 AVG .250 .338 OBP .367 .434 SLG .600 6 XBH 6 3 HR 4 8 RBI 11 25/10 K/BB 13/8 4 SB 1 Home Away 23 GP 19 13 (56.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (47.4%) 2 (8.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (26.3%) 7 (30.4%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (36.8%) 3 (13.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (21.1%) 9 (39.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (36.8%)

