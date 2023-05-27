Jason Delay Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Mariners - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
On Saturday, Jason Delay (on the back of going 2-for-4 with an RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Castillo. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Rangers.
Jason Delay Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +325)
Jason Delay At The Plate
- Delay is hitting .328 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and four walks.
- In 12 of 20 games this season (60.0%) Delay has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (30.0%).
- He has hit a home run in one game this year.
- Delay has driven in a run in six games this year (30.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in four of 20 games (20.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Jason Delay Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|7
|.346
|AVG
|.375
|.414
|OBP
|.407
|.385
|SLG
|.708
|1
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|1
|4
|RBI
|4
|4/3
|K/BB
|5/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|9
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (77.8%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (33.3%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks 11th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners' 3.62 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mariners surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (41 total, 0.8 per game).
- Castillo gets the start for the Mariners, his 11th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.97 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (2.97), 14th in WHIP (1.040), and 13th in K/9 (10.3) among pitchers who qualify.
