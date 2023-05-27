On Saturday, Jason Delay (on the back of going 2-for-4 with an RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Castillo. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Rangers.

Jason Delay Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +325)

Jason Delay At The Plate

Delay is hitting .328 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and four walks.

In 12 of 20 games this season (60.0%) Delay has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (30.0%).

He has hit a home run in one game this year.

Delay has driven in a run in six games this year (30.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in four of 20 games (20.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Jason Delay Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 7 .346 AVG .375 .414 OBP .407 .385 SLG .708 1 XBH 5 0 HR 1 4 RBI 4 4/3 K/BB 5/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 11 GP 9 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (77.8%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

