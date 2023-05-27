Ji-Hwan Bae Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Mariners - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ji-Hwan Bae -- with a slugging percentage of .432 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the mound, on May 27 at 4:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Mariners.
Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate
- Bae has six doubles, two home runs and nine walks while hitting .271.
- Bae enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .474.
- Bae has picked up a hit in 24 of 41 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.
- He has gone deep in two of 41 games played this season, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
- In 17.1% of his games this year, Bae has picked up at least one RBI. In four of those games (9.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 36.6% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 14.6%.
Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|17
|.233
|AVG
|.245
|.283
|OBP
|.310
|.349
|SLG
|.321
|3
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|4
|14/3
|K/BB
|11/4
|7
|SB
|7
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|23
|9 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (65.2%)
|5 (27.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (17.4%)
|5 (27.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (43.5%)
|1 (5.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.3%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (13.0%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff is 11th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have a 3.62 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- The Mariners surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (41 total, 0.8 per game).
- The Mariners are sending Castillo (3-2) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.97 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old's 2.97 ERA ranks 15th, 1.040 WHIP ranks 14th, and 10.3 K/9 ranks 13th.
