Ke'Bryan Hayes -- with a slugging percentage of .415 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the hill, on May 27 at 4:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-5 in his last game against the Mariners.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ke'Bryan Hayes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

  • Hayes is hitting .231 with 12 doubles, three triples, two home runs and 15 walks.
  • Hayes has picked up a hit in 63.8% of his 47 games this year, with multiple hits in 25.5% of them.
  • He has homered in two of 47 games played this year, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
  • Hayes has had at least one RBI in 21.3% of his games this season (10 of 47), with more than one RBI four times (8.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In 42.6% of his games this year (20 of 47), he has scored, and in five of those games (10.6%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 18
.262 AVG .233
.333 OBP .288
.369 SLG .356
6 XBH 6
0 HR 1
3 RBI 6
10/7 K/BB 10/6
3 SB 2
Home Away
23 GP 24
14 (60.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (66.7%)
8 (34.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (16.7%)
10 (43.5%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (41.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.3%)
4 (17.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (25.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Mariners have a 3.62 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to allow the fewest home runs in baseball (41 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Castillo (3-2) takes the mound for the Mariners in his 11th start of the season. He has a 2.97 ERA in 57 2/3 innings pitched, with 66 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander's most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (2.97), 14th in WHIP (1.040), and 13th in K/9 (10.3).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.