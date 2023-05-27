Ke'Bryan Hayes -- with a slugging percentage of .415 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the hill, on May 27 at 4:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-5 in his last game against the Mariners.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

Hayes is hitting .231 with 12 doubles, three triples, two home runs and 15 walks.

Hayes has picked up a hit in 63.8% of his 47 games this year, with multiple hits in 25.5% of them.

He has homered in two of 47 games played this year, and in 1% of his plate appearances.

Hayes has had at least one RBI in 21.3% of his games this season (10 of 47), with more than one RBI four times (8.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 42.6% of his games this year (20 of 47), he has scored, and in five of those games (10.6%) he has scored more than once.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 18 .262 AVG .233 .333 OBP .288 .369 SLG .356 6 XBH 6 0 HR 1 3 RBI 6 10/7 K/BB 10/6 3 SB 2 Home Away 23 GP 24 14 (60.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (66.7%) 8 (34.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (16.7%) 10 (43.5%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (41.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.3%) 4 (17.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (25.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings