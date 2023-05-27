Saturday's contest features the Seattle Mariners (26-25) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (26-24) facing off at T-Mobile Park in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-2 win for the Mariners according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on May 27.

The Mariners will look to Luis Castillo (3-2) against the Pirates and Vince Velasquez (4-3).

Pirates vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

Pirates vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Mariners 4, Pirates 3.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 5-4.

When it comes to the over/under, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 games.

The Pirates have covered the runline in the two of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.

The Pirates have been underdogs in 37 games this season and have come away with the win 17 times (45.9%) in those contests.

Pittsburgh has been listed as an underdog of +180 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 35.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Pittsburgh scores the 20th-most runs in baseball (223 total, 4.5 per game).

The Pirates have pitched to a 3.83 ERA this season, which ranks eighth in baseball.

