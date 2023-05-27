Jose Caballero and the Seattle Mariners take on Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at T-Mobile Park.

The Mariners have been listed as -225 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Pirates (+180). The game's over/under has been listed at 7.5 runs.

Pirates vs. Mariners Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -225 +180 7.5 +100 -120 - - -

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have posted a mark of 5-4.

When it comes to the total, the Pirates and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games.

The Pirates have covered the runline in the two of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have been victorious in 17, or 45.9%, of the 37 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Pittsburgh has played as an underdog of +180 or more twice this season and split those games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 35.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 24 of its 50 opportunities.

The Pirates have won every one of their three games against the spread this season.

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 12-13 14-11 11-11 15-13 18-19 8-5

