The Seattle Mariners and Jose Caballero will take the field against Tucupita Marcano and the Pittsburgh Pirates at T-Mobile Park on Saturday, with the first pitch at 4:10 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates' 50 home runs rank 24th in Major League Baseball.

Pittsburgh ranks 15th in the majors with a .408 team slugging percentage.

The Pirates have a team batting average of .247 this season, which ranks 16th among MLB teams.

Pittsburgh has scored the 20th-most runs in the majors this season with 223 (4.5 per game).

The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .324 this season, which ranks 14th in the league.

The Pirates are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking seventh with an average of 8.2 strikeouts per game.

Pittsburgh has an 8.9 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 11th in the majors.

Pittsburgh has the eighth-best ERA (3.83) in the majors this season.

Pirates pitchers have a 1.301 WHIP this season, 14th in the majors.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

The Pirates' Roansy Contreras (3-4) will make his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed three hits in five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

He has earned a quality start four times in nine starts this season.

Contreras has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 5/21/2023 Diamondbacks L 8-3 Home Roansy Contreras Merrill Kelly 5/22/2023 Rangers W 6-4 Home Luis Ortiz Dane Dunning 5/23/2023 Rangers L 6-1 Home Rich Hill Nathan Eovaldi 5/24/2023 Rangers L 3-2 Home Johan Oviedo Martín Pérez 5/26/2023 Mariners W 11-6 Away Mitch Keller George Kirby 5/27/2023 Mariners - Away Roansy Contreras Luis Castillo 5/28/2023 Mariners - Away Luis Ortiz Marco Gonzales 5/29/2023 Giants - Away Rich Hill Anthony DeSclafani 5/30/2023 Giants - Away Johan Oviedo Logan Webb 5/31/2023 Giants - Away Mitch Keller Alex Wood 6/2/2023 Cardinals - Home Roansy Contreras Miles Mikolas

