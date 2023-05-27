Ty France and the Seattle Mariners (26-25) will host Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (26-24) at T-Mobile Park on Saturday, May 27, with a start time of 4:10 PM ET.

The favored Mariners have -225 moneyline odds against the underdog Pirates, who are listed at +180. The over/under for the matchup has been listed at 7.5 runs.

Pirates vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo - SEA (3-2, 2.97 ERA) vs Roansy Contreras - PIT (3-4, 4.50 ERA)

Pirates vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Pirates vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have been favorites in 35 games this season and won 20 (57.1%) of those contests.

The Mariners have won all seven games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Seattle, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

The Mariners went 4-2 over the six games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Seattle and its opponents combined to go over the total five times.

The Pirates have won in 17, or 45.9%, of the 37 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Pirates have been listed as an underdog of +180 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Pirates had a record of 5-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Pirates vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Bryan Reynolds 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+195) Austin Hedges 0.5 (+120) 0.5 (+120) 0.5 (+1200) 0.5 (+375) Connor Joe 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+340) Tucupita Marcano 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+280) Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+260)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 23rd 4th Win NL Central +1100 - 4th

