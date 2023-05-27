Jack Suwinski leads the Pittsburgh Pirates (26-24) into a contest against the Seattle Mariners (26-25), after homering twice in an 11-6 victory over the Mariners, at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

The Mariners will give the nod to Luis Castillo (3-2) against the Pirates and Roansy Contreras (3-4).

Pirates vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Castillo - SEA (3-2, 2.97 ERA) vs Contreras - PIT (3-4, 4.50 ERA)

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Roansy Contreras

Contreras gets the start for the Pirates, his 10th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.50 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander went five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.

In nine games this season, the 23-year-old has an ERA of 4.50, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .258 against him.

Contreras is looking to secure his fifth quality start of the season.

Contreras will aim to go five or more innings for his eighth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.6 innings per outing.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Castillo

The Mariners' Castillo (3-2) will make his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he allowed four hits in six scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics.

The 30-year-old has pitched to a 2.97 ERA this season with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2 walks per nine across 10 games.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.

Castillo will look to finish five or more innings for the 11th start in a row.

The 30-year-old's 2.97 ERA ranks 15th, 1.040 WHIP ranks 14th, and 10.3 K/9 ranks 13th among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

