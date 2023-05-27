Tucupita Marcano Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Mariners - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tucupita Marcano -- with a slugging percentage of .581 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the mound, on May 27 at 4:10 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his last game (2-for-5 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Mariners.
Tucupita Marcano Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Explore More About This Game
Tucupita Marcano At The Plate
- Marcano is hitting .263 with five doubles, a triple, three home runs and six walks.
- In 60.7% of his games this season (17 of 28), Marcano has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (14.3%) he recorded at least two.
- Looking at the 28 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in three of them (10.7%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Marcano has driven in a run in six games this season (21.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once nine times this season (32.1%), including one multi-run game.
Tucupita Marcano Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|10
|.296
|AVG
|.182
|.345
|OBP
|.333
|.444
|SLG
|.318
|2
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|2
|4/1
|K/BB
|3/3
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|15
|10 (76.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (46.7%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (13.3%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (26.7%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.7%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (20.0%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks 11th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have a 3.62 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up 41 home runs (0.8 per game), the first-fewest in the league.
- Castillo gets the start for the Mariners, his 11th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.97 ERA and 66 strikeouts through 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (2.97), 14th in WHIP (1.040), and 13th in K/9 (10.3).
