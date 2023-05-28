The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Andrew McCutchen (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Mariners.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Discover More About This Game

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

  • McCutchen has 42 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .362.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 62nd, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 62nd in the league in slugging.
  • McCutchen has picked up a hit in 28 of 45 games this season, with multiple hits 11 times.
  • He has gone deep in 17.8% of his games in 2023, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • McCutchen has picked up an RBI in 14 games this season (31.1%), with more than one RBI in five of those games (11.1%).
  • In 44.4% of his games this season (20 of 45), he has scored, and in five of those games (11.1%) he has scored more than once.

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 18
.292 AVG .226
.386 OBP .351
.500 SLG .484
4 XBH 8
3 HR 4
9 RBI 9
12/8 K/BB 15/12
3 SB 1
21 GP 24
13 (61.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (62.5%)
6 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.8%)
8 (38.1%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (50.0%)
3 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (20.8%)
5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (37.5%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Mariners' 3.55 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Mariners give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (41 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Gonzales (4-1) takes the mound for the Mariners in his 10th start of the season. He has a 5.68 ERA in 44 1/3 innings pitched, with 30 strikeouts.
  • His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when the left-hander threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • The 31-year-old has a 5.68 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings across nine games this season, while giving up a batting average of .295 to opposing hitters.
