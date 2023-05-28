Carlos Santana Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Mariners - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
After batting .189 with three doubles, a home run, six walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Carlos Santana and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Seattle Mariners (who will start Marco Gonzales) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Mariners.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Discover More About This Game
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana has 14 doubles, three home runs and 25 walks while hitting .229.
- Santana has picked up a hit in 60.4% of his 48 games this year, with more than one hit in 18.8% of those games.
- Looking at the 48 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in three of them (6.3%), and in 1.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Santana has driven home a run in 17 games this season (35.4%), including more than one RBI in 10.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 16 games this year (33.3%), including multiple runs in three games.
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|17
|.206
|AVG
|.286
|.296
|OBP
|.373
|.317
|SLG
|.444
|5
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|14
|14/8
|K/BB
|12/10
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|24
|14 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (62.5%)
|2 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (29.2%)
|9 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (29.2%)
|1 (4.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.3%)
|6 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (45.8%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners' 3.55 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- The Mariners allow the first-fewest home runs in baseball (41 total, 0.8 per game).
- Gonzales (4-1 with a 5.68 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his 10th of the season.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when the left-hander went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 31-year-old has a 5.68 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season, while allowing a batting average of .295 to opposing hitters.
