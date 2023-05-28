After batting .189 with three doubles, a home run, six walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Carlos Santana and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Seattle Mariners (who will start Marco Gonzales) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Santana? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Carlos Santana At The Plate

  • Santana has 14 doubles, three home runs and 25 walks while hitting .229.
  • Santana has picked up a hit in 60.4% of his 48 games this year, with more than one hit in 18.8% of those games.
  • Looking at the 48 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in three of them (6.3%), and in 1.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Santana has driven home a run in 17 games this season (35.4%), including more than one RBI in 10.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
  • He has scored in 16 games this year (33.3%), including multiple runs in three games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 17
.206 AVG .286
.296 OBP .373
.317 SLG .444
5 XBH 8
1 HR 1
6 RBI 14
14/8 K/BB 12/10
3 SB 1
Home Away
24 GP 24
14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (62.5%)
2 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (29.2%)
9 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (29.2%)
1 (4.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.3%)
6 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (45.8%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The Mariners pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mariners' 3.55 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Mariners allow the first-fewest home runs in baseball (41 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Gonzales (4-1 with a 5.68 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his 10th of the season.
  • His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when the left-hander went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • The 31-year-old has a 5.68 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season, while allowing a batting average of .295 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.