After batting .189 with three doubles, a home run, six walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Carlos Santana and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Seattle Mariners (who will start Marco Gonzales) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales

Marco Gonzales TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana has 14 doubles, three home runs and 25 walks while hitting .229.

Santana has picked up a hit in 60.4% of his 48 games this year, with more than one hit in 18.8% of those games.

Looking at the 48 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in three of them (6.3%), and in 1.5% of his trips to the dish.

Santana has driven home a run in 17 games this season (35.4%), including more than one RBI in 10.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 16 games this year (33.3%), including multiple runs in three games.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 17 .206 AVG .286 .296 OBP .373 .317 SLG .444 5 XBH 8 1 HR 1 6 RBI 14 14/8 K/BB 12/10 3 SB 1 Home Away 24 GP 24 14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (62.5%) 2 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (29.2%) 9 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (29.2%) 1 (4.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.3%) 6 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (45.8%)

