Chris Owings Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Mariners - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Chris Owings returns to action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus Marco Gonzales and the Seattle MarinersMay 28 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on May 28 against the Rangers) he went 1-for-4.
Chris Owings Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Chris Owings At The Plate
- Owings has while hitting .167.
- In three of six games this year, Owings got a hit, but only one each time.
- In six games played this year, he has not homered.
- Owings has not driven in a run this year.
- He has not scored a run this year.
Chris Owings Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|2
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners' 3.55 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- The Mariners surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (41 total, 0.8 per game).
- Gonzales makes the start for the Mariners, his 10th of the season. He is 4-1 with a 5.68 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the lefty threw six innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In nine games this season, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 5.68, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .295 against him.
