Jack Suwinski Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Mariners - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Jack Suwinski -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Seattle Mariners, with Marco Gonzales on the hill, on May 28 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.
Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Jack Suwinski At The Plate
- Suwinski is batting .234 with seven doubles, nine home runs and 24 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 126th in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage, and 43rd in slugging.
- Suwinski has picked up a hit in 53.5% of his 43 games this season, with more than one hit in 16.3% of those games.
- Looking at the 43 games he has played this year, he's homered in seven of them (16.3%), and in 5.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Suwinski has had an RBI in 16 games this year (37.2%), including five multi-RBI outings (11.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 14 of 43 games (32.6%), including multiple runs twice.
Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|13
|.208
|AVG
|.250
|.338
|OBP
|.367
|.434
|SLG
|.600
|6
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|4
|8
|RBI
|11
|25/10
|K/BB
|13/8
|4
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|20
|13 (56.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (50.0%)
|2 (8.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (25.0%)
|7 (30.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (35.0%)
|3 (13.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (20.0%)
|9 (39.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (35.0%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff is 11th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.55).
- The Mariners surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (41 total, 0.8 per game).
- Gonzales gets the start for the Mariners, his 10th of the season. He is 4-1 with a 5.68 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.68, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opposing hitters have a .295 batting average against him.
