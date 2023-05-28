Jason Delay Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Mariners - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Jason Delay -- with a slugging percentage of .321 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Seattle Mariners, with Marco Gonzales on the mound, on May 28 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Mariners.
Jason Delay Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jason Delay? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Jason Delay At The Plate
- Delay is hitting .318 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks.
- Delay has recorded a hit in 12 of 21 games this year (57.1%), including six multi-hit games (28.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in one of 21 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
- Delay has driven in a run in six games this year (28.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in four of 21 games (19.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jason Delay Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|7
|.346
|AVG
|.375
|.414
|OBP
|.407
|.385
|SLG
|.708
|1
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|1
|4
|RBI
|4
|4/3
|K/BB
|5/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|10
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (70.0%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (20.0%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (30.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (30.0%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Mariners have a 3.55 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mariners give up the fewest home runs in baseball (41 total, 0.8 per game).
- Gonzales makes the start for the Mariners, his 10th of the season. He is 4-1 with a 5.68 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, the left-hander threw six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 5.68, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents have a .295 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.