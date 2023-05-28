Jason Delay -- with a slugging percentage of .321 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Seattle Mariners, with Marco Gonzales on the mound, on May 28 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Mariners.

Jason Delay Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales

Marco Gonzales TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jason Delay? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jason Delay At The Plate

Delay is hitting .318 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks.

Delay has recorded a hit in 12 of 21 games this year (57.1%), including six multi-hit games (28.6%).

He has hit a long ball in one of 21 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.

Delay has driven in a run in six games this year (28.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in four of 21 games (19.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jason Delay Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 7 .346 AVG .375 .414 OBP .407 .385 SLG .708 1 XBH 5 0 HR 1 4 RBI 4 4/3 K/BB 5/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 11 GP 10 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (70.0%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings