Ke'Bryan Hayes -- with an on-base percentage of .214 in his past 10 games, 68 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Seattle Mariners, with Marco Gonzales on the hill, on May 28 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

  • Hayes has 12 doubles, three triples, two home runs and 15 walks while batting .226.
  • Hayes has gotten a hit in 30 of 48 games this season (62.5%), with at least two hits on 12 occasions (25.0%).
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 48 games played this year, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
  • In 10 games this season (20.8%), Hayes has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (8.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored at least once 20 times this year (41.7%), including five games with multiple runs (10.4%).

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 18
.262 AVG .233
.333 OBP .288
.369 SLG .356
6 XBH 6
0 HR 1
3 RBI 6
10/7 K/BB 10/6
3 SB 2
Home Away
23 GP 25
14 (60.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (64.0%)
8 (34.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (16.0%)
10 (43.5%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.0%)
4 (17.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (24.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Mariners have a 3.55 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to allow 41 home runs (0.8 per game), the fewest in the league.
  • Gonzales (4-1) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 5.68 ERA in 44 1/3 innings pitched, with 30 strikeouts.
  • The left-hander's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • In nine games this season, the 31-year-old has amassed a 5.68 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .295 to opposing hitters.
