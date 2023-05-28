Ke'Bryan Hayes Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Mariners - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Ke'Bryan Hayes -- with an on-base percentage of .214 in his past 10 games, 68 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Seattle Mariners, with Marco Gonzales on the hill, on May 28 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Discover More About This Game
Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate
- Hayes has 12 doubles, three triples, two home runs and 15 walks while batting .226.
- Hayes has gotten a hit in 30 of 48 games this season (62.5%), with at least two hits on 12 occasions (25.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in two of 48 games played this year, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
- In 10 games this season (20.8%), Hayes has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (8.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 20 times this year (41.7%), including five games with multiple runs (10.4%).
Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|18
|.262
|AVG
|.233
|.333
|OBP
|.288
|.369
|SLG
|.356
|6
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|6
|10/7
|K/BB
|10/6
|3
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|25
|14 (60.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (64.0%)
|8 (34.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (16.0%)
|10 (43.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.0%)
|4 (17.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (24.0%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Mariners have a 3.55 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow 41 home runs (0.8 per game), the fewest in the league.
- Gonzales (4-1) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 5.68 ERA in 44 1/3 innings pitched, with 30 strikeouts.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In nine games this season, the 31-year-old has amassed a 5.68 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .295 to opposing hitters.
