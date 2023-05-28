Sunday's game that pits the Seattle Mariners (27-25) versus the Pittsburgh Pirates (26-25) at T-Mobile Park has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Mariners. Game time is at 4:10 PM ET on May 28.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Marco Gonzales (4-1) to the mound, while Luis Ortiz (1-2) will take the ball for the Pirates.

When: Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

ROOT Sports NW

Our prediction for this matchup is Mariners 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Pirates Performance Insights

The Pirates have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 4-5 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Pirates have covered the runline in all of their previous 10 matchups (two of those contests had a spread.

The Pirates have been victorious in 17, or 44.7%, of the 38 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Pittsburgh has been victorious 13 times in 27 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 47.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Pittsburgh scores the 22nd-most runs in baseball (223 total, 4.4 per game).

The Pirates have the ninth-best ERA (3.85) in the majors this season.

