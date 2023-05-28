How to Watch the Pirates vs. Mariners Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners square off against the Pittsburgh Pirates and starter Luis Ortiz on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET at T-Mobile Park.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Pirates vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Explore More About This Game
Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Pirates rank 24th in Major League Baseball with 50 home runs.
- Pittsburgh is 17th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .402 this season.
- The Pirates' .244 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.
- Pittsburgh has scored the 22nd-most runs in the majors this season with 223 (4.4 per game).
- The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .322 this season, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Pirates rank ninth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.4 whiffs per contest.
- Pittsburgh has an 8.9 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 13th in the majors.
- Pittsburgh has pitched to a 3.85 ERA this season, which ranks ninth in baseball.
- The Pirates rank 16th in MLB with a combined 1.305 WHIP this season.
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Pirates' Ortiz (1-2) will make his fourth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Monday, when he threw 7 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In three starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.
- In three starts this season, Ortiz has lasted five or more innings two times, with an average of 5.1 innings per appearance.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Pirates Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/22/2023
|Rangers
|W 6-4
|Home
|Luis Ortiz
|Dane Dunning
|5/23/2023
|Rangers
|L 6-1
|Home
|Rich Hill
|Nathan Eovaldi
|5/24/2023
|Rangers
|L 3-2
|Home
|Johan Oviedo
|Martín Pérez
|5/26/2023
|Mariners
|W 11-6
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|George Kirby
|5/27/2023
|Mariners
|L 5-0
|Away
|Vince Velásquez
|Luis Castillo
|5/28/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Luis Ortiz
|Marco Gonzales
|5/29/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Rich Hill
|Anthony DeSclafani
|5/30/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Logan Webb
|5/31/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Alex Wood
|6/2/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Roansy Contreras
|Miles Mikolas
|6/3/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Luis Ortiz
|Matthew Liberatore
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.