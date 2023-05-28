Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners square off against the Pittsburgh Pirates and starter Luis Ortiz on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET at T-Mobile Park.

Pirates vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates rank 24th in Major League Baseball with 50 home runs.

Pittsburgh is 17th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .402 this season.

The Pirates' .244 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.

Pittsburgh has scored the 22nd-most runs in the majors this season with 223 (4.4 per game).

The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .322 this season, which ranks 16th in the league.

The Pirates rank ninth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.4 whiffs per contest.

Pittsburgh has an 8.9 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 13th in the majors.

Pittsburgh has pitched to a 3.85 ERA this season, which ranks ninth in baseball.

The Pirates rank 16th in MLB with a combined 1.305 WHIP this season.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

The Pirates' Ortiz (1-2) will make his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Monday, when he threw 7 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up two earned runs while allowing five hits.

In three starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

In three starts this season, Ortiz has lasted five or more innings two times, with an average of 5.1 innings per appearance.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 5/22/2023 Rangers W 6-4 Home Luis Ortiz Dane Dunning 5/23/2023 Rangers L 6-1 Home Rich Hill Nathan Eovaldi 5/24/2023 Rangers L 3-2 Home Johan Oviedo Martín Pérez 5/26/2023 Mariners W 11-6 Away Mitch Keller George Kirby 5/27/2023 Mariners L 5-0 Away Vince Velásquez Luis Castillo 5/28/2023 Mariners - Away Luis Ortiz Marco Gonzales 5/29/2023 Giants - Away Rich Hill Anthony DeSclafani 5/30/2023 Giants - Away Johan Oviedo Logan Webb 5/31/2023 Giants - Away Mitch Keller Alex Wood 6/2/2023 Cardinals - Home Roansy Contreras Miles Mikolas 6/3/2023 Cardinals - Home Luis Ortiz Matthew Liberatore

