When the Seattle Mariners (27-25) and Pittsburgh Pirates (26-25) match up in the series rubber match at T-Mobile Park on Sunday, May 28, Marco Gonzales will get the nod for the Mariners, while the Pirates will send Luis Ortiz to the mound. The game will start at 4:10 PM ET.

The favored Mariners have -135 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Pirates, who are listed at +110. Seattle is a 1.5-run favorite (at +145 odds). The total is 8.5 runs for this matchup.

Pirates vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Gonzales - SEA (4-1, 5.68 ERA) vs Ortiz - PIT (1-2, 4.02 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Pirates vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Have the urge to wager on the Pirates' matchup versus the Mariners but aren't sure how to get started? We're here to assist you. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Pirates (+110) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Pirates to take down the Mariners with those odds, and the Pirates emerge with the victory, you'd get back $21.00.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Andrew McCutchen hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Pirates vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 36 times this season and won 21, or 58.3%, of those games.

The Mariners have gone 17-13 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter (56.7% winning percentage).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners have a 5-1 record from the six games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Seattle combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total four times.

The Pirates have won in 17, or 44.7%, of the 38 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Pirates have a mark of 13-14 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Pirates vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+190) Carlos Santana 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+160) Ke'Bryan Hayes 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+175) Bryan Reynolds 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+190) Rodolfo Castro 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+210)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Pirates, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 23rd 4th Win NL Central +1000 - 4th

Think the Pirates can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Pittsburgh and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.