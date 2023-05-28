The Seattle Mariners (27-25) host the Pittsburgh Pirates (26-25) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday, with both teams hoping to win the series.

The probable starters are Marco Gonzales (4-1) for the Mariners and Luis Ortiz (1-2) for the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gonzales - SEA (4-1, 5.68 ERA) vs Ortiz - PIT (1-2, 4.02 ERA)

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Ortiz

Ortiz makes the start for the Pirates, his fourth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.02 ERA and eight strikeouts through 15 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Monday against the Texas Rangers, the right-hander tossed 7 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

During three games this season, the 24-year-old has put up a 4.02 ERA and 4.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .297 to his opponents.

Ortiz is trying to pick up his second quality start of the year in this matchup.

Ortiz has pitched five or more innings in a game two times this year heading into this game.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Marco Gonzales

Gonzales (4-1) will take the mound for the Mariners, his 10th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed six innings while giving up two earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Oakland Athletics.

The 31-year-old has an ERA of 5.68, a 2 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.511 in nine games this season.

In nine starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.

Gonzales has started nine games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings seven times. He averages 4.9 innings per appearance.

