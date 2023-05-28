Rodolfo Castro Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Mariners - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
On Sunday, Rodolfo Castro (.263 batting average in his past 10 games, with a home run, three walks and two RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Marco Gonzales. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Mariners.
Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Rodolfo Castro At The Plate
- Castro is batting .261 with five doubles, five home runs and 15 walks.
- Castro has gotten at least one hit in 50.0% of his games this season (21 of 42), with multiple hits eight times (19.0%).
- He has homered in five games this year (11.9%), homering in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Castro has had at least one RBI in 19.0% of his games this year (eight of 42), with more than one RBI six times (14.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in nine games this year (21.4%), including multiple runs in five games.
Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|16
|.262
|AVG
|.255
|.418
|OBP
|.317
|.452
|SLG
|.418
|4
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|7
|12/10
|K/BB
|17/3
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|20
|10 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (55.0%)
|4 (18.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (20.0%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (20.0%)
|2 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (15.0%)
|4 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (20.0%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Mariners have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.55).
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up 41 home runs (0.8 per game), the least in baseball.
- Gonzales gets the start for the Mariners, his 10th of the season. He is 4-1 with a 5.68 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, the lefty went six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In nine games this season, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 5.68, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .295 against him.
