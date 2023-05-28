On Sunday, Rodolfo Castro (.263 batting average in his past 10 games, with a home run, three walks and two RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Marco Gonzales. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Mariners.

Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Rodolfo Castro At The Plate

  • Castro is batting .261 with five doubles, five home runs and 15 walks.
  • Castro has gotten at least one hit in 50.0% of his games this season (21 of 42), with multiple hits eight times (19.0%).
  • He has homered in five games this year (11.9%), homering in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Castro has had at least one RBI in 19.0% of his games this year (eight of 42), with more than one RBI six times (14.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in nine games this year (21.4%), including multiple runs in five games.

Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 16
.262 AVG .255
.418 OBP .317
.452 SLG .418
4 XBH 5
2 HR 2
7 RBI 7
12/10 K/BB 17/3
1 SB 0
Home Away
22 GP 20
10 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (55.0%)
4 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (20.0%)
5 (22.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (20.0%)
2 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (15.0%)
4 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (20.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Mariners have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.55).
  • Mariners pitchers combine to give up 41 home runs (0.8 per game), the least in baseball.
  • Gonzales gets the start for the Mariners, his 10th of the season. He is 4-1 with a 5.68 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, the lefty went six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • In nine games this season, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 5.68, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .295 against him.
