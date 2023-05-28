On Sunday, Rodolfo Castro (.263 batting average in his past 10 games, with a home run, three walks and two RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Marco Gonzales. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Mariners.

Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales

Marco Gonzales TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Discover More About This Game

Rodolfo Castro At The Plate

Castro is batting .261 with five doubles, five home runs and 15 walks.

Castro has gotten at least one hit in 50.0% of his games this season (21 of 42), with multiple hits eight times (19.0%).

He has homered in five games this year (11.9%), homering in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Castro has had at least one RBI in 19.0% of his games this year (eight of 42), with more than one RBI six times (14.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in nine games this year (21.4%), including multiple runs in five games.

Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 16 .262 AVG .255 .418 OBP .317 .452 SLG .418 4 XBH 5 2 HR 2 7 RBI 7 12/10 K/BB 17/3 1 SB 0 Home Away 22 GP 20 10 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (55.0%) 4 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (20.0%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (20.0%) 2 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (15.0%) 4 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (20.0%)

