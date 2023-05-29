Andrew McCutchen Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Giants - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
On Monday, Andrew McCutchen (batting .333 in his past 10 games) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Anthony DeSclafani. First pitch is at 5:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Mariners.
Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 5:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Explore More About This Game
Andrew McCutchen At The Plate
- McCutchen has 43 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .363.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 66th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 37th and he is 70th in slugging.
- McCutchen has gotten a hit in 29 of 46 games this year (63.0%), with more than one hit on 11 occasions (23.9%).
- In 17.4% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 30.4% of his games this year, McCutchen has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (10.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 45.7% of his games this year (21 of 46), with two or more runs five times (10.9%).
Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|18
|.292
|AVG
|.226
|.386
|OBP
|.351
|.500
|SLG
|.484
|4
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|4
|9
|RBI
|9
|12/8
|K/BB
|15/12
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|25
|13 (61.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (64.0%)
|6 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (20.0%)
|8 (38.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (52.0%)
|3 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (20.0%)
|5 (23.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (36.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Giants have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (61 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Giants are sending DeSclafani (3-4) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.43 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 33-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.43), 14th in WHIP (1.044), and 59th in K/9 (7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
