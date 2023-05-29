Austin Hedges Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Giants - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
After going 1-for-2 with an RBI in his most recent game, Austin Hedges and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the San Francisco Giants (who will start Anthony DeSclafani) at 5:05 PM ET on Monday.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 with an RBI against the Mariners.
Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 5:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Discover More About This Game
Austin Hedges At The Plate
- Hedges is hitting .169 with three doubles and seven walks.
- Hedges has picked up a hit in 13 games this season (44.8%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has not hit a home run in his 29 games this season.
- Hedges has driven in a run in six games this year (20.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In six games this season (20.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|11
|.208
|AVG
|.094
|.240
|OBP
|.216
|.250
|SLG
|.125
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|3
|8/0
|K/BB
|8/5
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|16
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (43.8%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (6.3%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (18.8%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (31.3%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to allow 61 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- The Giants will send DeSclafani (3-4) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.43 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 33-year-old's 3.43 ERA ranks 27th, 1.044 WHIP ranks 14th, and 7 K/9 ranks 59th among qualifying pitchers this season.
