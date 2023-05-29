Bryan Reynolds Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Giants - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Bryan Reynolds -- with a slugging percentage of .615 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the San Francisco Giants, with Anthony DeSclafani on the hill, on May 29 at 5:05 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a triple and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Mariners.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 5:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate
- Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with 56 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .513.
- He ranks 27th in batting average, 62nd in on base percentage, and 24th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.
- Reynolds has picked up a hit in 76.0% of his 50 games this season, with multiple hits in 26.0% of those games.
- He has gone deep in 12.0% of his games this season, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Reynolds has an RBI in 19 of 50 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 42.0% of his games this year (21 of 50), he has scored, and in six of those games (12.0%) he has scored more than once.
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|19
|.242
|AVG
|.347
|.278
|OBP
|.390
|.409
|SLG
|.625
|8
|XBH
|12
|1
|HR
|4
|10
|RBI
|13
|12/3
|K/BB
|15/7
|2
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|27
|15 (65.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|23 (85.2%)
|4 (17.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (33.3%)
|9 (39.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (44.4%)
|2 (8.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (14.8%)
|7 (30.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|12 (44.4%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Giants have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.15).
- Giants pitchers combine to allow 61 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- DeSclafani gets the start for the Giants, his 11th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.43 ERA and 47 strikeouts through 60 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when the righty went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 33-year-old's 3.43 ERA ranks 27th, 1.044 WHIP ranks 14th, and 7 K/9 ranks 59th among qualifying pitchers this season.
