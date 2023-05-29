The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Carlos Santana (.167 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Anthony DeSclafani and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Monday at 5:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Mariners.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Game Time: 5:05 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana has 14 doubles, three home runs and 26 walks while batting .226.

Santana has picked up a hit in 29 of 49 games this season, with multiple hits nine times.

In three games this year, he has hit a long ball (6.1%, and 1.5% of his trips to the dish).

In 17 games this year (34.7%), Santana has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (10.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 32.7% of his games this year (16 of 49), he has scored, and in three of those games (6.1%) he has scored more than once.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 17 .206 AVG .286 .296 OBP .373 .317 SLG .444 5 XBH 8 1 HR 1 6 RBI 14 14/8 K/BB 12/10 3 SB 1 Home Away 24 GP 25 14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (60.0%) 2 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (28.0%) 9 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (28.0%) 1 (4.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.0%) 6 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (44.0%)

