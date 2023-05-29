How to Watch the Celtics vs. Heat: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Eastern Conference Finals Game 7
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat meet in a decisive Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
Celtics vs. Heat Game Info
- When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: TNT
Celtics vs Heat Additional Info
Celtics Stats Insights
- This season, the Celtics have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% lower than the 48.2% of shots the Heat's opponents have knocked down.
- In games Boston shoots better than 48.2% from the field, it is 33-3 overall.
- The Celtics are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 27th.
- The Celtics average 117.9 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 109.8 the Heat give up.
- Boston has a 49-12 record when putting up more than 109.8 points.
Heat Stats Insights
- The Heat are shooting 46% from the field, 0.3% lower than the 46.3% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.
- Miami has put together a 25-11 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.
- The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 20th.
- The Heat average only 1.9 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Celtics give up to opponents (111.4).
- Miami is 26-8 when it scores more than 111.4 points.
Celtics Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Celtics have fared better at home this season, posting 120.5 points per game, compared to 115.4 per game in away games.
- At home, Boston is allowing 1.9 fewer points per game (110.5) than in away games (112.4).
- In terms of three-point shooting, the Celtics have performed better at home this season, averaging 16.2 three-pointers per game with a 37.9% three-point percentage, compared to 15.8 threes per game and a 37.4% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Heat Home & Away Comparison
- The Heat average more points per game at home (111.4) than away (107.5), but also give up more at home (110.2) than on the road (109.3).
- In 2022-23 Miami is giving up 0.9 more points per game at home (110.2) than away (109.3).
- At home the Heat are collecting 23.9 assists per game, 0.1 more than on the road (23.8).
Celtics Injuries
Heat Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Victor Oladipo
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Tyler Herro
|Out
|Hand
|Gabe Vincent
|Questionable
|Ankle
