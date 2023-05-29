Connor Joe Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Giants - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Connor Joe -- with an on-base percentage of .257 in his past 10 games, 80 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the San Francisco Giants, with Anthony DeSclafani on the hill, on May 29 at 5:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Mariners.
Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 5:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Explore More About This Game
Connor Joe At The Plate
- Joe is hitting .241 with 10 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 18 walks.
- Joe has picked up a hit in 22 of 45 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.
- He has gone deep in 11.1% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 12 games this season (26.7%), Joe has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once 17 times this season (37.8%), including six games with multiple runs (13.3%).
Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|17
|.261
|AVG
|.283
|.393
|OBP
|.358
|.500
|SLG
|.567
|7
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|5
|15/9
|K/BB
|18/6
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|24
|10 (47.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (50.0%)
|2 (9.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (29.2%)
|7 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (41.7%)
|2 (9.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (12.5%)
|5 (23.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (29.2%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks ninth in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.15).
- Giants pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (61 total, 1.2 per game).
- DeSclafani (3-4 with a 3.43 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Giants, his 11th of the season.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 33-year-old's 3.43 ERA ranks 27th, 1.044 WHIP ranks 14th, and 7 K/9 ranks 59th among qualifying pitchers this season.
