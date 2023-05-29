Jack Suwinski Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Giants - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
After going 0-for-1 in his most recent game, Jack Suwinski and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the San Francisco Giants (who will start Anthony DeSclafani) at 5:05 PM ET on Monday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Mariners.
Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 5:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jack Suwinski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Jack Suwinski At The Plate
- Suwinski has seven doubles, nine home runs and 25 walks while batting .232.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 131st, his on-base percentage ranks 51st, and he is 44th in the league in slugging.
- In 52.3% of his games this season (23 of 44), Suwinski has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (15.9%) he recorded more than one.
- Looking at the 44 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in seven of them (15.9%), and in 5.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Suwinski has an RBI in 16 of 44 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 14 games this year (31.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|13
|.208
|AVG
|.250
|.338
|OBP
|.367
|.434
|SLG
|.600
|6
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|4
|8
|RBI
|11
|25/10
|K/BB
|13/8
|4
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|21
|13 (56.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (47.6%)
|2 (8.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (23.8%)
|7 (30.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (33.3%)
|3 (13.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (19.0%)
|9 (39.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (33.3%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is ninth in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants' 4.15 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to give up 61 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- DeSclafani makes the start for the Giants, his 11th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.43 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.43), 14th in WHIP (1.044), and 59th in K/9 (7) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.