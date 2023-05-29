The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ji-Hwan Bae (.421 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 92 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Anthony DeSclafani and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Monday at 5:05 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Mariners.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 5:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ji-Hwan Bae? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

  • Bae has seven doubles, two home runs and nine walks while hitting .275.
  • In 58.1% of his 43 games this season, Bae has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in two of 43 games played this year, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Bae has driven home a run in seven games this season (16.3%), including more than one RBI in 9.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • He has scored in 16 games this season (37.2%), including multiple runs in six games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 17
.233 AVG .245
.283 OBP .310
.349 SLG .321
3 XBH 2
1 HR 1
5 RBI 4
14/3 K/BB 11/4
7 SB 7
Home Away
18 GP 25
9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (64.0%)
5 (27.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.0%)
5 (27.8%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (44.0%)
1 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.0%)
4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (12.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
  • The Giants' 4.15 team ERA ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to surrender 61 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
  • DeSclafani gets the start for the Giants, his 11th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.43 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the righty threw five innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • This season, the 33-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.43), 14th in WHIP (1.044), and 59th in K/9 (7) among qualifying pitchers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.