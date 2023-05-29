Ji-Hwan Bae Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Giants - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ji-Hwan Bae (.421 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 92 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Anthony DeSclafani and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Monday at 5:05 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Mariners.
Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 5:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ji-Hwan Bae? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate
- Bae has seven doubles, two home runs and nine walks while hitting .275.
- In 58.1% of his 43 games this season, Bae has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in two of 43 games played this year, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.
- Bae has driven home a run in seven games this season (16.3%), including more than one RBI in 9.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 16 games this season (37.2%), including multiple runs in six games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|17
|.233
|AVG
|.245
|.283
|OBP
|.310
|.349
|SLG
|.321
|3
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|4
|14/3
|K/BB
|11/4
|7
|SB
|7
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|25
|9 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (64.0%)
|5 (27.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (20.0%)
|5 (27.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (44.0%)
|1 (5.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.0%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (12.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
- The Giants' 4.15 team ERA ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender 61 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- DeSclafani gets the start for the Giants, his 11th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.43 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the righty threw five innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.43), 14th in WHIP (1.044), and 59th in K/9 (7) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.