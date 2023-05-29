Ke'Bryan Hayes Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Giants - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Ke'Bryan Hayes -- .167 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the San Francisco Giants, with Anthony DeSclafani on the hill, on May 29 at 5:05 PM ET.
He is looking to bounce back after a four-strikeout showing in his last game against the Mariners.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 5:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ke'Bryan Hayes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate
- Hayes is batting .221 with 12 doubles, three triples, two home runs and 15 walks.
- Hayes has gotten a hit in 30 of 49 games this season (61.2%), with multiple hits on 12 occasions (24.5%).
- In 49 games played this year, he has gone deep in only two of them.
- Hayes has picked up an RBI in 20.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 8.2% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
- In 20 of 49 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|18
|.262
|AVG
|.233
|.333
|OBP
|.288
|.369
|SLG
|.356
|6
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|6
|10/7
|K/BB
|10/6
|3
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|26
|14 (60.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (61.5%)
|8 (34.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (15.4%)
|10 (43.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (38.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (7.7%)
|4 (17.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (23.1%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Giants have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (61 total, 1.2 per game).
- DeSclafani (3-4) takes the mound for the Giants in his 11th start of the season. He has a 3.43 ERA in 60 1/3 innings pitched, with 47 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.43), 14th in WHIP (1.044), and 59th in K/9 (7) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.