Monday's game at Oracle Park has the San Francisco Giants (27-26) matching up with the Pittsburgh Pirates (26-26) at 5:05 PM ET (on May 29). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 win for the Giants, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Giants will give the nod to Anthony DeSclafani (3-4, 3.43 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Pirates will counter with Rich Hill (4-4, 4.44 ERA).

Pirates vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 5:05 PM ET

Monday, May 29, 2023 at 5:05 PM ET

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Pirates vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Giants 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Pirates Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 4-5.

When it comes to the total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 games.

The Pirates have gone 2-1-0 against the spread over their past 10 contests (three of those contests had a spread listed by oddsmakers).

The Pirates have been underdogs in 39 games this season and have come away with the win 17 times (43.6%) in those contests.

Pittsburgh has a mark of 11-14 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Averaging 4.3 runs per game (226 total), Pittsburgh is the 22nd-highest scoring team in baseball.

The Pirates have pitched to a 3.87 ERA this season, which ranks ninth in baseball.

