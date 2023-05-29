LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants will try to find success Rich Hill when he starts for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday at 5:05 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series at Oracle Park.

Pirates vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 29, 2023

Time: 5:05 PM ET

5:05 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA

Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates have hit 50 homers this season, which ranks 25th in the league.

Pittsburgh is 18th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .400 this season.

The Pirates rank 19th in MLB with a .243 team batting average.

Pittsburgh has scored the 22nd-most runs in the majors this season with 226 (4.3 per game).

The Pirates have the 15th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.322).

The Pirates have shown patience at the plate this season with the ninth-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.5) among MLB offenses.

Pittsburgh strikes out nine batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 13th in MLB.

Pittsburgh has pitched to a 3.87 ERA this season, which ranks ninth in baseball.

The Pirates rank 16th in MLB with a combined 1.305 WHIP this season.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

The Pirates' Hill (4-4) will make his 11th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up five earned runs and allowed seven hits in 5 1/3 innings pitched against the Texas Rangers on Tuesday.

He has four quality starts in 10 chances this season.

Hill has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 5/23/2023 Rangers L 6-1 Home Rich Hill Nathan Eovaldi 5/24/2023 Rangers L 3-2 Home Johan Oviedo Martín Pérez 5/26/2023 Mariners W 11-6 Away Mitch Keller George Kirby 5/27/2023 Mariners L 5-0 Away Vince Velásquez Luis Castillo 5/28/2023 Mariners L 6-3 Away Luis Ortiz Marco Gonzales 5/29/2023 Giants - Away Rich Hill Anthony DeSclafani 5/30/2023 Giants - Away Johan Oviedo Logan Webb 5/31/2023 Giants - Away Mitch Keller Alex Wood 6/2/2023 Cardinals - Home Vince Velásquez Matthew Liberatore 6/3/2023 Cardinals - Home Luis Ortiz Jack Flaherty 6/4/2023 Cardinals - Home Wil Crowe Jordan Montgomery

