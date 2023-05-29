Rodolfo Castro Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Giants - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Rodolfo Castro and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the San Francisco Giants (who will hand the ball to Anthony DeSclafani) at 5:05 PM ET on Monday.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mariners.
Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 5:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Looking to place a prop bet on Rodolfo Castro? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Pirates Injury Report
|Pirates vs Giants Betting Trends & Stats
|Pirates vs Giants Player Props
|Pirates vs Giants Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Pirates vs Giants
|Pirates vs Giants Odds
|Pirates vs Giants Prediction
Rodolfo Castro At The Plate
- Castro has five doubles, five home runs and 17 walks while batting .254.
- In 21 of 43 games this season (48.8%) Castro has had a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (18.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in 11.6% of his games in 2023 (five of 43), and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Castro has driven in a run in eight games this season (18.6%), including six games with more than one RBI (14.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 20.9% of his games this year (nine of 43), he has scored, and in five of those games (11.6%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|16
|.262
|AVG
|.255
|.418
|OBP
|.317
|.452
|SLG
|.418
|4
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|7
|12/10
|K/BB
|17/3
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|21
|10 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (52.4%)
|4 (18.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (19.0%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (19.0%)
|2 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (14.3%)
|4 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (19.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
- The Giants' 4.15 team ERA ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Giants rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (61 total, 1.2 per game).
- DeSclafani makes the start for the Giants, his 11th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.43 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty threw five innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.43), 14th in WHIP (1.044), and 59th in K/9 (7) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.