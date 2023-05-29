After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Rodolfo Castro and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the San Francisco Giants (who will hand the ball to Anthony DeSclafani) at 5:05 PM ET on Monday.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Game Time: 5:05 PM ET

5:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani

Anthony DeSclafani TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Rodolfo Castro At The Plate

Castro has five doubles, five home runs and 17 walks while batting .254.

In 21 of 43 games this season (48.8%) Castro has had a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (18.6%).

He has hit a long ball in 11.6% of his games in 2023 (five of 43), and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

Castro has driven in a run in eight games this season (18.6%), including six games with more than one RBI (14.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 20.9% of his games this year (nine of 43), he has scored, and in five of those games (11.6%) he has scored more than once.

Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 16 .262 AVG .255 .418 OBP .317 .452 SLG .418 4 XBH 5 2 HR 2 7 RBI 7 12/10 K/BB 17/3 1 SB 0 Home Away 22 GP 21 10 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (52.4%) 4 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (19.0%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (19.0%) 2 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (14.3%) 4 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (19.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings