The Dallas Stars are on their home ice at American Airlines Center to square off against the Vegas Golden Knights for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Monday, May 29, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights have a 3-2 advantage in the series.

The Stars matchup with the Golden Knights will air on ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS, so tune in to take in the action.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
  • Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Stars vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Stars vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
5/27/2023 Golden Knights Stars 4-2 DAL
5/25/2023 Stars Golden Knights 3-2 (F/OT) DAL
5/23/2023 Stars Golden Knights 4-0 VEG
5/21/2023 Golden Knights Stars 3-2 (F/OT) VEG
5/19/2023 Golden Knights Stars 4-3 (F/OT) VEG

Stars Stats & Trends

  • The Stars have allowed 215 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking third in NHL action for the fewest goals against.
  • The Stars score the seventh-most goals in the NHL (281 total, 3.4 per game).
  • In their last 10 matchups, the Stars have gone 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
  • Over on the defensive side, the Stars have given up 33 goals (3.3 per game) over those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 3.0 goals-per-game average (30 total) over that stretch.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jason Robertson 82 46 63 109 66 62 0%
Jamie Benn 82 33 45 78 48 55 60%
Joe Pavelski 82 28 49 77 57 32 53.3%
Roope Hintz 73 37 38 75 38 26 52%
Miro Heiskanen 79 11 62 73 65 53 -

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

  • The Golden Knights' total of 225 goals conceded (2.7 per game) is 11th in the NHL.
  • The Golden Knights have 267 goals this season (3.3 per game), 14th in the league.
  • In their past 10 games, the Golden Knights have gone 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
  • Over on the defensive end, the Golden Knights have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) over that span.

Golden Knights Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jack Eichel 67 27 39 66 54 47 45.3%
Chandler Stephenson 81 16 49 65 30 64 58.1%
Jonathan Marchessault 76 28 29 57 30 40 37.5%
Reilly Smith 78 26 30 56 38 30 57.1%
Alex Pietrangelo 73 11 43 54 52 56 100%

