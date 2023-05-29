Tucupita Marcano -- with a slugging percentage of .545 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the San Francisco Giants, with Anthony DeSclafani on the hill, on May 29 at 5:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Mariners.

Tucupita Marcano Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 5:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Tucupita Marcano At The Plate

  • Marcano is batting .259 with six doubles, a triple, three home runs and six walks.
  • In 60.0% of his 30 games this season, Marcano has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a long ball in three games this year (10.0%), homering in 3.1% of his chances at the plate.
  • In six games this year (20.0%), Marcano has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In nine of 30 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Tucupita Marcano Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 10
.296 AVG .182
.345 OBP .333
.444 SLG .318
2 XBH 2
1 HR 0
1 RBI 2
4/1 K/BB 3/3
1 SB 0
Home Away
13 GP 17
10 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (47.1%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (11.8%)
5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (23.5%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.9%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (17.6%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The Giants pitching staff ranks ninth in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.15).
  • Giants pitchers combine to give up 61 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
  • DeSclafani makes the start for the Giants, his 11th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.43 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 33-year-old's 3.43 ERA ranks 27th, 1.044 WHIP ranks 14th, and 7 K/9 ranks 59th among qualifying pitchers this season.
