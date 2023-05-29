Andrew Benintendi and the Chicago White Sox take the field on Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field against Griffin Canning, who is starting for the Los Angeles Angels. First pitch is set for 8:10 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

White Sox vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox rank 20th in baseball with 55 total home runs.

Chicago ranks 24th in baseball, slugging .385.

The White Sox have the 21st-ranked batting average in the league (.238).

Chicago ranks 19th in runs scored with 235 (4.3 per game).

The White Sox's .296 on-base percentage is the second-worst in MLB.

The White Sox strike out 8.3 times per game to rank 14th in MLB.

The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Chicago's pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.

Chicago's 4.84 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The White Sox average MLB's 24th-ranked WHIP (1.409).

Angels Batting & Pitching Performance

The Angels rank eighth in Major League Baseball with 69 home runs.

Los Angeles is eighth in MLB with a .422 slugging percentage this season.

The Angels rank ninth in MLB with a .258 team batting average.

Los Angeles has scored the ninth-most runs in baseball this season with 259.

The Angels have the 11th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.327).

The Angels rank 18th with an average of 8.6 strikeouts per game.

Los Angeles has an 8.8 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 14th in the majors.

Los Angeles has pitched to a 4.18 ERA this season, which ranks 15th in baseball.

Angels pitchers have a 1.320 WHIP this season, 19th in the majors.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Michael Kopech (3-4) takes the mound for the White Sox in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 4.24 ERA in 57 1/3 innings pitched, with 60 strikeouts.

His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the righty threw seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.

Kopech is seeking his third straight quality start.

Kopech is looking for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 innings per appearance on the mound.

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher

The Angels will hand the ball to Canning (3-2) for his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in seven innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Boston Red Sox.

He has started seven games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Canning has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 5/24/2023 Guardians W 6-0 Away Michael Kopech Cal Quantrill 5/25/2023 Tigers L 7-2 Away Lucas Giolito Alex Faedo 5/26/2023 Tigers W 12-3 Away Lance Lynn Joey Wentz 5/27/2023 Tigers L 7-3 Away Jesse Scholtens Michael Lorenzen 5/28/2023 Tigers L 6-5 Away Dylan Cease Eduardo Rodríguez 5/29/2023 Angels - Home Michael Kopech Griffin Canning 5/30/2023 Angels - Home Lucas Giolito Tyler Anderson 5/31/2023 Angels - Home Lance Lynn Jaime Barria 6/2/2023 Tigers - Home - Michael Lorenzen 6/3/2023 Tigers - Home Dylan Cease Eduardo Rodríguez 6/4/2023 Tigers - Home Michael Kopech Matthew Boyd

Angels Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Angels Starter Opponent Starter 5/23/2023 Red Sox W 4-0 Home Griffin Canning Brayan Bello 5/24/2023 Red Sox W 7-3 Home Tyler Anderson James Paxton 5/26/2023 Marlins L 6-2 Home Reid Detmers Jesús Luzardo 5/27/2023 Marlins L 8-5 Home - Edward Cabrera 5/28/2023 Marlins L 2-0 Home Patrick Sandoval Eury Pérez 5/29/2023 White Sox - Away Griffin Canning Michael Kopech 5/30/2023 White Sox - Away Tyler Anderson Lucas Giolito 5/31/2023 White Sox - Away Jaime Barria Lance Lynn 6/1/2023 Astros - Away Reid Detmers Framber Valdez 6/2/2023 Astros - Away Shohei Ohtani Cristian Javier 6/3/2023 Astros - Away Patrick Sandoval J.P. France

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.