Andrew McCutchen Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Giants - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After hitting .289 with a double, a home run, four walks and an RBI in his past 10 games, Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the San Francisco Giants (who will start John Brebbia) at 9:45 PM ET on Tuesday.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Giants.
Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: John Brebbia
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Explore More About This Game
Andrew McCutchen At The Plate
- McCutchen has 43 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .356.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 76th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage, and 78th in slugging.
- McCutchen has picked up a hit in 61.7% of his 47 games this season, with more than one hit in 23.4% of them.
- He has homered in eight games this season (17.0%), homering in 4.1% of his plate appearances.
- McCutchen has had at least one RBI in 29.8% of his games this season (14 of 47), with two or more RBI five times (10.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 21 of 47 games this year, and more than once 5 times.
Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|18
|.292
|AVG
|.226
|.386
|OBP
|.351
|.500
|SLG
|.484
|4
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|4
|9
|RBI
|9
|12/8
|K/BB
|15/12
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|26
|13 (61.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (61.5%)
|6 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (19.2%)
|8 (38.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (50.0%)
|3 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (19.2%)
|5 (23.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (34.6%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks 12th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.15).
- Giants pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (63 total, 1.2 per game).
- Brebbia (2-0 with a 3.68 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Giants, his fourth of the season.
- His most recent time out came in relief on Thursday when the righty threw two scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while allowing two hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.68, with 12.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opponents are hitting .210 against him.
