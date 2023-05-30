After hitting .289 with a double, a home run, four walks and an RBI in his past 10 games, Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the San Francisco Giants (who will start John Brebbia) at 9:45 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: John Brebbia

John Brebbia TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew McCutchen? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

McCutchen has 43 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .356.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 76th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage, and 78th in slugging.

McCutchen has picked up a hit in 61.7% of his 47 games this season, with more than one hit in 23.4% of them.

He has homered in eight games this season (17.0%), homering in 4.1% of his plate appearances.

McCutchen has had at least one RBI in 29.8% of his games this season (14 of 47), with two or more RBI five times (10.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 21 of 47 games this year, and more than once 5 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 18 .292 AVG .226 .386 OBP .351 .500 SLG .484 4 XBH 8 3 HR 4 9 RBI 9 12/8 K/BB 15/12 3 SB 1 Home Away 21 GP 26 13 (61.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (61.5%) 6 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (19.2%) 8 (38.1%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (50.0%) 3 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (19.2%) 5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (34.6%)

Giants Pitching Rankings