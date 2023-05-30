After going 0-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game, Austin Hedges and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the San Francisco Giants (who will hand the ball to John Brebbia) at 9:45 PM ET on Tuesday.

Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: John Brebbia
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Austin Hedges At The Plate

  • Hedges is hitting .163 with three doubles and seven walks.
  • Hedges has picked up a hit in 13 games this year (43.3%), including one multi-hit game.
  • In 30 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • Hedges has driven in a run in seven games this season (23.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In six games this season (20.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 11
.208 AVG .094
.240 OBP .216
.250 SLG .125
1 XBH 1
0 HR 0
1 RBI 3
8/0 K/BB 8/5
0 SB 1
Home Away
13 GP 17
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (41.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (5.9%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (17.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (35.3%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The Giants pitching staff is 12th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants' 4.15 team ERA ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (63 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Giants will send Brebbia (2-0) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 3.68 ERA and 31 strikeouts through 22 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Thursday when the righty threw two scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while allowing two hits.
  • The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.68, with 12.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opponents are batting .210 against him.
