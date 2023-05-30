Bryan Reynolds Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Giants - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Bryan Reynolds (.237 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, two triples, two home runs, six walks and 10 RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be John Brebbia. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Giants.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: John Brebbia
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Explore More About This Game
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate
- Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with a slugging percentage of .503, fueled by 26 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 35th in batting average, 80th in on-base percentage, and 30th in slugging.
- In 74.5% of his 51 games this season, Reynolds has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in six games this season (11.8%), leaving the park in 3.2% of his chances at the plate.
- Reynolds has an RBI in 19 of 51 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 41.2% of his games this season (21 of 51), he has scored, and in six of those games (11.8%) he has scored more than once.
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|19
|.242
|AVG
|.347
|.278
|OBP
|.390
|.409
|SLG
|.625
|8
|XBH
|12
|1
|HR
|4
|10
|RBI
|13
|12/3
|K/BB
|15/7
|2
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|28
|15 (65.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|23 (82.1%)
|4 (17.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (32.1%)
|9 (39.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (42.9%)
|2 (8.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (14.3%)
|7 (30.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|12 (42.9%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Giants have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (63 total, 1.2 per game).
- Brebbia gets the start for the Giants, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 3.68 ERA and 31 strikeouts through 22 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Thursday when the righty threw two scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while allowing two hits.
- In 23 games this season, the 33-year-old has a 3.68 ERA and 12.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .210 to opposing hitters.
