On Tuesday, Bryan Reynolds (.237 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, two triples, two home runs, six walks and 10 RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be John Brebbia. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: John Brebbia

John Brebbia TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with a slugging percentage of .503, fueled by 26 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 35th in batting average, 80th in on-base percentage, and 30th in slugging.

In 74.5% of his 51 games this season, Reynolds has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in six games this season (11.8%), leaving the park in 3.2% of his chances at the plate.

Reynolds has an RBI in 19 of 51 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 41.2% of his games this season (21 of 51), he has scored, and in six of those games (11.8%) he has scored more than once.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 19 .242 AVG .347 .278 OBP .390 .409 SLG .625 8 XBH 12 1 HR 4 10 RBI 13 12/3 K/BB 15/7 2 SB 3 Home Away 23 GP 28 15 (65.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 23 (82.1%) 4 (17.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (32.1%) 9 (39.1%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (42.9%) 2 (8.7%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (14.3%) 7 (30.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (42.9%)

