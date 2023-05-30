The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Carlos Santana (.167 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter John Brebbia and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Mariners.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: John Brebbia

John Brebbia TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Santana? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana has 14 doubles, three home runs and 26 walks while hitting .226.

Santana has gotten a hit in 29 of 49 games this year (59.2%), including nine multi-hit games (18.4%).

Looking at the 49 games he has played this season, he's homered in three of them (6.1%), and in 1.5% of his trips to the plate.

Santana has an RBI in 17 of 49 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 16 games this season (32.7%), including three multi-run games (6.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 17 .206 AVG .286 .296 OBP .373 .317 SLG .444 5 XBH 8 1 HR 1 6 RBI 14 14/8 K/BB 12/10 3 SB 1 Home Away 24 GP 25 14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (60.0%) 2 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (28.0%) 9 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (28.0%) 1 (4.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.0%) 6 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (44.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings