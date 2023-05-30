Chris Owings Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Giants - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going -for- in his most recent game, Chris Owings and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the San Francisco Giants (who will start John Brebbia) at 9:45 PM ET on Tuesday.
Chris Owings Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: John Brebbia
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Explore More About This Game
Chris Owings At The Plate
- Owings is hitting .190 with .
- Owings has a hit in four of eight games played this season (50.0%), but no multi-hit games.
- In eight games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Owings has not driven in a run this year.
- He has not scored a run this season.
Chris Owings Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|4
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Giants have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Giants rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (63 total, 1.2 per game).
- Brebbia (2-0 with a 3.68 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his fourth of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he threw two scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while giving up two hits.
- In 23 games this season, the 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.68, with 12.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .210 against him.
