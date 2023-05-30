After going -for- in his most recent game, Chris Owings and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the San Francisco Giants (who will start John Brebbia) at 9:45 PM ET on Tuesday.

Chris Owings Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Giants Starter: John Brebbia
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Explore More About This Game

Chris Owings At The Plate

  • Owings is hitting .190 with .
  • Owings has a hit in four of eight games played this season (50.0%), but no multi-hit games.
  • In eight games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • Owings has not driven in a run this year.
  • He has not scored a run this season.

Chris Owings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 4
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Giants have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Giants rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (63 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Brebbia (2-0 with a 3.68 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his fourth of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he threw two scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while giving up two hits.
  • In 23 games this season, the 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.68, with 12.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .210 against him.
