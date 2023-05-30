On Tuesday, Connor Joe (.263 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points below season-long percentage) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be John Brebbia. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Giants.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: John Brebbia

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Connor Joe At The Plate

Joe is batting .242 with 11 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 18 walks.

In 23 of 46 games this season (50.0%) Joe has had a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (19.6%).

He has gone deep in 10.9% of his games this season, and 2.9% of his chances at the plate.

In 12 games this year (26.1%), Joe has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 39.1% of his games this year (18 of 46), he has scored, and in six of those games (13.0%) he has scored more than once.

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 17 .261 AVG .283 .393 OBP .358 .500 SLG .567 7 XBH 10 2 HR 2 7 RBI 5 15/9 K/BB 18/6 0 SB 2 Home Away 21 GP 25 10 (47.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (52.0%) 2 (9.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (28.0%) 7 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (44.0%) 2 (9.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.0%) 5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (28.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings