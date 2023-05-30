Jack Suwinski Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Giants - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Jack Suwinski (.667 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be John Brebbia. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.
He hit two homers in his last appearance (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Giants.
Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: John Brebbia
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Explore More About This Game
Jack Suwinski At The Plate
- Suwinski has 34 hits, which is best among Pittsburgh hitters this season, while batting .239 with 18 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 118th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging.
- Suwinski has gotten a hit in 24 of 45 games this year (53.3%), including eight multi-hit games (17.8%).
- In 17.8% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 6.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Suwinski has picked up an RBI in 17 games this season (37.8%), with two or more RBI in six of those contests (13.3%).
- He has scored in 15 games this year (33.3%), including multiple runs in three games.
Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|13
|.208
|AVG
|.250
|.338
|OBP
|.367
|.434
|SLG
|.600
|6
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|4
|8
|RBI
|11
|25/10
|K/BB
|13/8
|4
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|22
|13 (56.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (50.0%)
|2 (8.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (27.3%)
|7 (30.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (36.4%)
|3 (13.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (22.7%)
|9 (39.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (36.4%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Giants have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Giants rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (63 total, 1.2 per game).
- Brebbia (2-0 with a 3.68 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his fourth of the season.
- In his last appearance -- in relief on Thursday -- the righty tossed two scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while surrendering two hits.
- In 23 games this season, the 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.68, with 12.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .210 against him.
