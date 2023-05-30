The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Jason Delay (.250 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher John Brebbia and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Mariners.

Jason Delay Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: John Brebbia

John Brebbia TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Jason Delay At The Plate

Delay has four doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks while batting .318.

Delay has had a hit in 12 of 21 games this season (57.1%), including multiple hits six times (28.6%).

He has hit a long ball in one of 21 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.

In six games this year (28.6%), Delay has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In four games this season (19.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jason Delay Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 7 .346 AVG .375 .414 OBP .407 .385 SLG .708 1 XBH 5 0 HR 1 4 RBI 4 4/3 K/BB 5/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 11 GP 10 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (70.0%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings